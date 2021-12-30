Sassa social grant payment dates confirmed for January 2022

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Social Development has confirmed payment dates for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) January 2022 grants.

And Sassa says “there is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day”.

“Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed,” the agency said.

Sassa social grant payments for January

Tuesday, 4 January 2022: Older persons’ Grants

Wednesday, 5 January 2022: Disability Grants

Thursday, 6 January 2022: All other grants

Any incidents of fraud should be reported to police, or directly to Sassa on 0800-601-011.

Scams and misinformation

Gold cards not for sale

Several social media users have been spreading misinformation by calling on South Africans to apply for gold cards.

The posts usually urge citizens to respond via WhatsApp.

According to the scammer, beneficiaries “will get R1,850 every month end for three years”, all for the bargain price of R2,500 for one card.

Sassa says cards are not for sale, and it has called on South Africans to report misinformation and related crimes to authorities.

Clothes voucher scam

Back in October, Sassa also warned against a post inviting beneficiaries to take their Sassa card and ID document to their nearest PEP store.

Beneficiaries were told they would be able to apply for “kids clothes vouchers before 4 November”. This too, Sassa confirmed, was a scam.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.

Find The Citizen’s Sassa and grants coverage here.

You might also like: