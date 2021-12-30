Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
30 Dec 2021
5:24 pm
Government

Crackdown on dodgy immigration permits gaining momentum – but is it too late?

Sipho Mabena

A political analyst says the SA-issued documents are not worth the paper they are printed on.

A South African birth certificate and Identity document. Picture: iStock
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has received the report of the task team he set up in March to review permanent residency permits (PRP) and citizenship issued since 2004. His office said the minister was handed the report two weeks ago and is expected to make an announcement soon. The need to review the permits was triggered by cases involving high-profile people investigated by the Department of Home Affairs’ Counter Corruption Unit. The unit investigates wrongdoing by departmental officials. In February, the minister revealed that Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were in South Africa...

Read more on these topics