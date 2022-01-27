KZN government to keep 8 municipalities under administration

Citizen Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala’s Cabinet has resolved to retain eight of the province’s struggling municipalities under administration until 30 April.

Under administration

The decision to continue keeping the municipalities under administration, which includes the local municipalities of Msunduzi and Mtubatuba, was taken during a meeting of the Provincial Executive Council this week.

Section 139 of the Constitution authorises the provincial executive to intervene in a municipality when it does not fulfill its executive obligation in terms of legislation.

KZN provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said the council took the decision to intervene after receiving a comprehensive report on the state of the municipalities, which are beset by serious financial difficulties and administrative challenges.

“The provincial Cabinet has decided it was in the municipalities’ best interests to extend all current interventions, and to enable them to continue receiving support from the entirety of government due to the challenges they face.

“The municipalities which include Mpofana, Msunduzi, Inkosi Langalibalele, UThukela, Umzinyathi, Abaqulusi, Mtubatuba and uMkhanyakude face serious financial difficulties, such as unfunded budgets, huge budget deficits, persistent power cut threats from Eskom, infrastructure and service delivery challenges.”

Instability and parallel structures

“Some are besieged by instability and parallel structures, while others are engaged in perpetual legal battles other than focusing on service delivery,” Mabaso said in a statement.

He said the Provincial Executive Council would undertake the necessary assessments review and considerations on the municipalities’ fate at the end of April.

“The Provincial Executive Council believes that the extended municipal interventions are in the best interests of the citizens who are served by these municipalities, and they will benefit from the support of the other spheres of government as prescribed by the Constitution.”

