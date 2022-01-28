First woman elected to lead National House of Traditional Leaders

Citizen Reporter

Nkosikazi Nomandla Dorothy Mhlauli has been elected Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL). This makes her the sixth elected chairperson and the first woman to lead the house.

“The election of Nkosikazi Mhlauli has great significance for the institution of traditional leadership and the broader national goal to ensure the recognition of woman rights in our democratic country,” said the Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Mhlauli was acting chairperson following the death of the then Chairperson, Ikosi Mahlangu in July 2021.

Mhlauli had been the deputy chairperson at the time. Her previous position has now been occupied by Kgosi Seatlholo.

At a special sitting of the NHTKL, the new chairperson was unanimously elected by the House and sworn in by Acting Judge President AP Ledwaba.

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Obed Bapela emphasised the importance NHTKL and the key role it plays as one of the key traditional leadership institutions in South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

Bapela committed that government will continue to engage and work with traditional leader and all stakeholders, to better the lives of communities.

Compiled by Karabo Mashaba.