Census 2022: Everything you need to know

The 2022 Census kicks off from today until March, the third conducted since 1994.

From homeless people to communal living quarters such as hotels, B&Bs, correctional facilities and old age homes, citizens and foreign nationals are included in the countrywide count.

This year is the first digital population count as well, which allows people to participate without the assistance of a census fieldworker.

It also means the census will potentially reach more people in all settlements.

After a census, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will conduct an independent post-enumeration survey (PES) in selected areas, from March to April.

The PES 2022 is used to measure the accuracy and reach of the census, and also helps identify the number of households and persons erroneously included, missed or counted more than once.

Below are some frequently asked questions about this year’s census.

What is census data used for?

In 1994, 1996, 2001, 2011 and now in 2022, the census data collected is used for planning, policy formulation and evidence-based decision making.

The information collected provides a snapshot of South Africa at a particular moment in time, by showing how many people are currently living in the country, as well as their sex, age, living conditions and access to basic services.

Budget allocations across local, provincial and national government uses this data as well. Other areas where this information is important is in education, healthcare, housing and transport.

And municipalities with small area data use census information for their own integrated development plans.

Do I have to take part in the survey?

Everyone is encouraged to take part in the survey, as not doing so will taint the true reflection of the South African population.

A census is integral to ensure proper planning for all citizens, and is also the only source for community-level data. It reveals things about the population that would otherwise not be known, such as migration patterns, education, disabilities, employment status, fertility, mortality and service delivery.

All the information you provide remains confidential.

Questionnaires are available in all 11 official languages, and take around 35 minutes to complete, depending on how many people live in your household.

To fill in the questionnaire, you will need either a black pen or a dark (2HB) pencil. Pencils are preferred, as mistakes can be easily rectified.

How do I identify a fieldworker?

A number of fieldworkers have been recruited to help conduct the census, including 2021 matriculants.

Stats SA fieldworkers can be identified through the official identification card, which displays the Stats SA logo. A photograph and a unique number of the fieldworker also appears on the card.

You can click here to access the fieldworker verification system if you are unsure.

Fieldworkers will also adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols.

How do I register to be counted online?

In addition to usual face-to-face interviews with a census fieldworker, data can now also be collected via a computer assisted telephonic interview, and online.

To register online, click here.

You will be asked to clarify the type of dwelling you reside in, and will then be prompted to fill in your personal details.

After this, you will be sent a one-time pin via SMS.

You will then be asked to search for your address.

Once you find your address, the Census 2022 questions relating to where you live will begin.

After verifying your address and dwelling details, you will be directed to a page that confirms your successful registration.

A link will be sent to the details provided by Stats SA, and you will be provided with a reference number.

