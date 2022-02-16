‘Business as usual’ at Saps admin HQ after Tshwane disconnects services

Citizen Reporter

The City of Tshwane’s Operation Ya Tima disconnected the services of the South African Police Service (Saps) administrative headquarters on Tuesday, after they were owed millions.

The city said the landlord of the Wachthuis building, Mendo Properties, owed it R5.1 million, following the non-payment of services.

SAPS Head Quarters disconnected. The landlord (Mendo Properties) owe us R5.1 mil

Last week, the metro embarked on an aggressive and widespread revenue collection spree following consistent non-payments from businesses, government departments, embassies and residents.

The city is owed more than R17 billion.

Residential debt currently stands at around R8 billion, business debt at R4 billion, and around R5 billion is owed by government departments, entities and embassies.

Saps said in a statement on Wednesday the building is leased by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) on Saps’ behalf.

According to the DPWI’s “devolution agreement” with Mendo Properties, the landlords must pay for municipal services on a monthly basis. The DPWI then recoups the money from Saps.

“The Saps is therefore not in arrears with municipal services”.

The city confirmed the debt had been settled with Saps’s landlords.

The landlord of the @SAPoliceService Watchuis HQ has paid their municipal bill of over R5mil in full and sent us the proof of payment. Services will be reconnected to the building

Saps’s “Pol TV” premises in Centurion was said to have owed the city more than R2 million last week, and their services were promptly disconnected. The building houses Saps’s broadcast and public sector, and produces the programme ‘When duty calls’.

Saps confirmed the service was not in debt, but that services have yet to be restored.

“No service delivery has been affected at all its buildings or service points,” Colonel Athlenda Mathe assured.

Latest ‘victims’

A number of malls, apartment complexes and government buildings have been systematically disconnected over the course of this week.

Some have promptly paid their debts, while others have refused.

On Tuesday, the City of Tshwane said Gautrain Hatfield owed them R10 million for rates and taxes. Gautrain was said to have last paid the city on 4 March 2020.

On Wednesday, the city said they were “engaging with them with a view to find common ground”.

Fact: The #GautrainHatfield building owes us R10m for rates & taxes. On 15/01/2020 they paid R1,791,405 & on 04/03/2020 they paid R597,135. We haven't received any payment from them since then.We're engaging with them with a view to finding common ground

The Independent Development Trust owed the city R8 million, but quickly paid R4.3 million to avoid being disconnected.

The South African Revenue Service building’s landlord also owes the city, although it is not clear how much.

Bloed Mall was disconnected after owing R1.2 million, but they settled their debt and had services reconnected.

Sinoville Shopping Centre was also disconnected on Tuesday, for being in arrears by R16 million.

Sinoville Shopping Centre disconnected. R16 mil in arrears.

