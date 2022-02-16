Rorisang Kgosana
16 Feb 2022
6:14 pm
Government

Joburg follows suit with ‘delinquent’ ratepayers after Tshwane collects R300 million

Rorisang Kgosana

Political analyst Tessa Dooms questions how government departments and businesses managed to rake up debts totalling hundreds of millions of rands.

A Tshwane official cuts off the water supply at a premises during the #TshwaneYaTima campaign. Picture: Supplied
Tshwane’s robust action of disconnecting large businesses and government departments who owe them millions of rands has successfully collected about R300 million as of this week and while the City of Johannesburg implemented the same strategy on Tuesday, questions are being raised as to how the bill was allowed to get so high.  The capital city’s #TshwaneYaTima campaign saw the mayor Randall Williams relentlessly targeting those in arrears, including the water and sanitation department, the higher education and training department, state-owned entity Denel and even the Gautrain. To date, about 500 businesses and government departments were disconnected in the capital...

