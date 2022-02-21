Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
21 Feb 2022
6:00 am
Government

Gauteng Sopa 2022: ‘No good story’ for Premier Makhura

Brian Sokutu

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said Gauteng municipalities were 'disastrous', and the provincial government cannot intervene to assist.

Picture File: Gauteng Premier David Makhura visits Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
Against the background of a collapse in public health services, high unemployment, soaring crime figures, a spike in informal settlements and corruption in government, experts yesterday had no good story to tell about Gauteng – South Africa’s economic hub – ahead of today’s State of the Province Address (Sopa). Gauteng Sopa 2022 While in last year’s Sopa Premier David Makhura promised to end the looting of state assets by senior civil servants and the politically connected, independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga painted a gloomy picture of Gauteng. The province was rocked by the multi-million-rand Covid-related personal protective equipment graft,...

Read more on these topics