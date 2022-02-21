SOPA2022: Makhura promises economic recovery and jobs after Covid-19 battle

Getrude Makhafola

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Monday outlined his plan for economic development and job creation, promising to deliver in the next two years.

Delivering his eighth Sopa, Makhura said the province was emerging from the impact of Covid-1,9 that saw millions lose jobs as the pandemic battered an economy that was already on its knees.

With Covid regulations still in place, Makhura said, the battle against Covid-19 was being contained and “could soon become only endemic.”

“In this context, we are boldly shifting our main focus and energies to tackle unemployment through economic recovery and reconstruction.



“I wish to re-assure the people of Gauteng that we will focus on all the re-ordered priorities outlined in this state of the province address, with the economy and jobs on top of our agenda over the next two years.”

‘War room to grow small business and create jobs’

To tackle these tasks, the provincial government has established a “war room” where it joined forces with business

leaders.

The war room will coordinate and drive economic recovery, foster growth, create jobs, and lend support SMMEs.

“In partnership with the Public-Private Growth Initiative (PPGI), we will work with businesses, organised labour, SOEs and relevant national government department to re-ignite the Gauteng economy.



“Such is both the nature and the scale of the economic and other challenges confronting our province, that it is imperative for all stakeholders and partners to find ways to entrench the practice of partnerships as our modus operandi,” he said.

For the tourism sector, Makhura announced what he called a “Gauteng Air Access” partnership with the aviation industry to encourage air travel and tourism through the province’ two airports – OR Tambo International Airport and Lanseria.

Turning to the cannabis industry, the premier said a dedicated unit for cannabis entrepreneurship was in the pipeline, and would see the industry working with national government.

“The stakeholders will address regulatory and licensing issues, attract investment and facilitate black participation in this new sector that has enormous medicinal and industrial potential.”

In his state of the nation address (Sona) last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa identified cannabis as an important emerging sector for the economy, adding that the cannabis and hemp business growth could create at least 130, 000 new jobs.

’11 new clinics in two years’

The provincial government plans to build 11 new clinics by 2024. According to Makhura, 334 clinics have achieved “ideal status”, which represented 91% of the primary health facilities.



“Ideal clinics are facilities that are open on time, are patient-friendly, and safe and are supported by adequate medical supplies and clean equipment.

“The Gauteng public health system remains the largest public health system in Southern Africa. The province continues to promote improved health outcomes across the population, including reducing non-communicable diseases.”

With most posts at senior management level still vacant, Makhura said 33 of the 37 CEO posts in hospitals have been filled.

He said work to repair Charlotte Maxeke hospital, which was gutted by fire almost a year ago, was on track. Makhura and his team came under fire for delays fixing the hospital.

The decision to remove the department of infrastructure development in the project and put the national Department of Health in charge, said Makhura, was because of the “failure to deliver on time” and budgeting concerns.

“Both the provincial and national health departments are now working with the Development Bank of Southern Africa

as the implementing agent. We will make sure that work is done and done professionally, on time and at cost.”

The province’s public health system so far has 1,3 million patients on the department of health’s centralised chronic medicine dispensing and distribution program, Makhura said.

PPE corruption

Gauteng was listed as the worst offender in PPE corruption by the SIU on contracts worth R6 billion. Questionable service providers, senior officials, and the politically connected were fingered in the scandal.

Makhura sought to assure the public that his government was plugging holes to prevent corruption, saying that due processes would be tightened to ensure clean governance.

“Following the PPE saga, we instituted fraud detection reviews on all contracts are above R10 million. Where we pick up irregularities, we will terminate such contracts with immediate effect.”

“At the level of the prevention of corruption and strengthening fraud detection on our contracts, we have asked the Treasury to review its efficacy, lest loopholes exist which may go undetected,” he said.

