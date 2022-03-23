SA expresses formal objections to resolutions on Russia’s war in Ukraine

Faizel Patel

The South African parliamentary delegation to the 144th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) among parliaments of other countries have expressed a formal objection to some of the resolutions adopted by the IPU General Assembly on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, is leading a seven-member delegation of senior parliamentarians to the IPU Assembly, which is currently underway in Bali, Indonesia.

The IPU allows any member country to request the inclusion of an emergency item in its agenda, which must be accompanied by a draft resolution.

Three draft resolutions were received from Ukraine, Indonesia and New Zealand.

Ukraine submitted a draft resolution titled “Russian and Belarusian aggression against Ukraine”, condemning Russia and President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.

Indonesia’s draft resolution did not mention Russia’s aggression in a resolution titled “The role of Parliaments in supporting a peaceful resolution to the Russian-Ukrainian Conflict”.

During the debate at the IPU, the New Zealand delegation called for a draft resolution to be included in the agenda of the Assembly: “Peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine in compliance with international law, and preservation of territorial integrity”

The explanatory note to the Resolution states the ongoing war in Ukraine is affecting the whole world.

“We believe parliaments can play an important role in getting closer to a dialogue and a peaceful resolution of the war. Therefore, we call upon the IPU to use its good offices to encourage dialogue between parliamentarians in both countries concerned.”

New Zealand’s resolution received the majority of the votes while South Africa sided with Indonesia.

While the South African delegation and some countries succeeded in persuading other parliaments to change some aspects of the resolution, the parties could not reach a consensus which the South African delegation believes undermines the essential principles of neutrality and impartiality that would establish the IPU as a credible mediator for peace.

Mapisa-Nqakula along with other Speakers expressed a formal objection to the characterisation of the decision reached on the resolution as “consensus”.

“We have stated from the onset that this resolution is divisive, condemnatory, accusatory and may further inflame tensions and escalate an already worsening situation. We have expressed objection to certain parts of this resolution and therefore this must be recorded; there was no consensus.”

The South African parliamentary delegation said it was concerned that certain clauses of the resolution would jeopardise the IPU’s role and obligation as an impartial mediator for peaceful resolutions in the conflict.

Addressing the Assembly on the item through its representative, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Floyd Shivambu said the process of peace building and conflict arbitration required the necessary delicacy and patience to listen to and understand all parties in a conflict, irrespective of how strongly the arbitrator feels about the conflict.

“Whatever the facts are, it will not be wise for the IPU to adopt a combative and accusatory approach, because such will automatically exclude the IPU as an impartial arbitrator. The draft resolution weakens the IPU as an arbitrator, because it depends on information that can be empirically attained through arbitration.”

Parliament said it continues to be concerned about the conflict, which threatens global peace, security and economy, and has called for the immediate cessation of hostilities through dialogue, mediation and negotiations.

Last week during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, President Cyril Ramaphosa blamed Nato for the war in Ukraine which was echoed by Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday saying that Russia is not the only country to blame for the conflict.

South Africa abstained from voting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the UN General Assembly saying the conflict involved two members of the UN in an armed conflict, and it is the UN’s responsibility to take decisions and actions that will lead to a “constructive outcome” conducive to the creation of sustainable peace between the parties.

