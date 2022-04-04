New top cop to get ‘hands dirty’ in ensuring communities get services

Kgomotso Phooko

Newly appointed National Police commissioner Fannie Masemola vows to do just what he has been put in office for and would implement his vast experience to make sure that his management team will provide services to the people of South Africa.

Earlier this morning, Masemola had an interview at 702 fm where he affirmed to ensure there is stability in every sector that is a headache not only with crime but the saps as a whole.

The new top cop set to start office this week was appointed last week by the President Cyril Ramphosa to replace General Khehla Sitole.

Getting hands dirty to get the job done

When asked about corruption within the saps, specifically firearm theft where corrupt police members sell them to crime syndicates, Masemola says they are working on a centre storage for all firearms nationally.

“We already started to centralise, create central storage facility to firearms so that we do not have too many firearms at police stations, we embarked on that process and we will ensure we fast track it.

“So that firearms are stored at minimum places not everywhere in the country so that they are not exposed to much more risk.” said Masemola

Masemola cited that he will dirty his hands in making sure the community gets the services warranted to them.

Backlogs

He also touched on the issue of backlogs citing that they will deal with the front line in making sure resources are available when needed by the community, specifically the issue of police officers struggling to find a van when reporting to a scene.

“We will focus to make sure that our garages are functional and make sure that police vans are available when needed.”

He further explained he does not understand why the police garages operates from 9 to 5 and not 24-hours like the police.

“One area is to follow up on those garages to make sure they work 24-hours as well as other service providers.”

He also said that police stations with vacant leadership will also be filled to make sure the organisation goes forward.

