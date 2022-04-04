WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses SA

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation for the second time in two weeks as citizens waits to hear the latest developments in relation to South Africa’s Covid-19 response.

Ramaphosa’s last “family meeting” took place on 22 March, with the president announcing that the national State of Disaster will be ended “soon” at the time.

This comes after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma last week gazetted the new regulations to replace the State of Disaster.

Dlamini-Zuma said at the time that Cabinet had planned to end the State of Disaster by Tuesday, 5 April.

Watch the address live below, courtesy of SABC: