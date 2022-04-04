Marizka Coetzer
4 Apr 2022
Government

Lines between roles of minister and commissioner ‘blurred’, say experts

Marizka Coetzer

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said when the two roles mixed people saw what happened between Cele and Sitole.

SA's new National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola after being sworn in by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 31 March 2022. Photo: Supplied
Experts are hoping for the best in policing after President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed General Fannie Masemola as national police commissioner. Policing expert Dr Johan Burger said in the past, Police Minister Bheki Cele was accused of overstepping the boundaries on an operational terrain – and that’s because he was frustrated by the former commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, who was, at times, nowhere to be found. “And if he as the minister was not happy with how the commissioner implemented or acted, it was within his rights to hold him accountable,” he said. “Remember, even if the president appointed the commissioner,...

