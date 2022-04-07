Ramaphosa says UN Security Council lacks diversity and is outdated

Narissa Subramoney

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called out the UN Security Council for its lack of diversity, saying the entire architecture of the peace and security wing needed overhauling.

“The current formation of the UN Security Council is outdated and unrepresentative. It disadvantages countries with developing economies,” said Ramaphosa.

He was addressing the 2022 Heads of Mission Conference (HoMC22), which is a platform for strategic discussion among South Africa’s internationally deployed senior diplomats.

Conflict exposed UN’s inability to maintain international peace

The President’s remarks were made against the backdrop of Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine.

“The conflict in Ukraine has had an extraordinary impact on global affairs and these developments will continue to define international relations into the future,” said the president.

He then called on leaders of the African continent to develop a ‘clear position’ on the conflict but stressed that South Africa will defend its ‘non-aligned position and maintain an independent foreign policy.’

“The conflict has exposed the inability of the UN Security Council to fulfil its mandate of maintaining international peace and security,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said democratised decision-making is needed in order for the Council to carry out its mandate and move beyond the paralysis brought about by a few member states.

“Powerful countries must no longer be allowed to disregard international law,” said Ramaphosa.

“We need to curb the unilateral actions of these countries that shape global politics through aggression and other coercive measures like the imposition of unilateral sanctions.

In keeping with our strong commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflict, we have urged the parties to pursue a negotiated political solution to the war in Ukraine.”

South Africa has maintained a neutral position on the conflict, despite the Western Cape breaking rank and declaring its support for Ukraine while banning Russian diplomats and staff from the Western Cape event.

“The conflict has caused extensive destruction and immense human suffering. We are deeply concerned about the broader implications of the conflict in Ukraine for the global economic recovery,” said Ramaphosa.

Disruption to supply chains

The conflict has disrupted global supply chains and driven up the price of essential commodities, plunging the world into a new era of economic instability and uncertainty.

Since the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is inescapable, the African Agenda and resources committed to it have been diverted.

Urgent global issues like climate change have now been eclipsed by countries scrambling for resources against the backdrop of gyrating oil prices and a commodities shock.

“Our fundamental responsibility as a global community is to ensure that the human suffering in Ukraine is brought to an end and that sustainable and just peace is achieved.

“As a global community, we have an equal responsibility to bring a decisive end to human suffering in Yemen, Palestine, Libya, Mali, Somalia, South Sudan, Mozambique and the Eastern DRC,” said Ramaphosa.

