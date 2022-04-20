DA concerned over cash payment system at nature reserves

Citizen Reporter

Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow MEC for Finance and e-Government Adriana Randall raised concern over the cash payment system at reserves which she says increases risk of theft and corruption.

The DA says it is agonising how the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure (DID) is only now considering to install cashless payment systems at nature reserves.

Randall says the party raised its concerns to the department five years ago about the cash being stored on its premises.

“In 2017, I asked questions to the then DID MEC for Infrastructure Development, Jacob Mamabolo regarding the forensic investigations instigated into the cash management at reserves under the control of the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG),”

“Specifically focusing on the loss of revenue from the nature reserves, and particularly at the Roodeplaat Dam facility,” Randall said.

She said the GPG is under severe pressure to increase its own revenue.

Roodeplaat Dam

Randal says the Roodeplaat Dam has no proper measures or system in place to account for the exact amount of money collected from the gate fees charges.

“According to whistleblowers that spoke to me, every Friday a G-Fleet vehicle would pick up the cash from the Roodeplaat Dam gate office,”

“And would leave without a proper reconciliation of exactly how much cash was collected and then deposited it in the GPG bank account,” she added.

This means that the GPG has no idea how much money each facility under its control brings in as a means of government generating its own revenue.

“It is clear that even before MEC Tasneem Motara was appointed that there were deep-seated issues within the department,” Randal explained.

She said nature reserves are tourism sites which play vital role in ensuring that the country’s tourism industry grows and that more job opportunities are created.

She further said this can be achieved if the GPG is serious about ensuring that every loophole that could lead to corruption is closed.

“We will be using all the mechanisms at our disposal to engage with the MEC for Finance and e-Government, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and MEC Tasneem Motara for Infrastructure Development, to ensure that this cashless pay point system does indeed become a reality,” Randal concluded.

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko

