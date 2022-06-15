Sipho Mabena
15 Jun 2022
Municipalities hold their breaths as Auditor-General to release annual audit outcomes

Sipho Mabena

Municipalities spent R4.5 billion on salaries of unqualified finance units, and another R1.02 billion on consultants to help them do their jobs.

AGSA undertakes real-time audits of KZN flood relief funds.
The auditor-general is set to release the audit outcomes of municipalities today, amid deteriorating local government finances and reporting, with the worst municipalities being in North West, Free State and Mpumalanga. Financial resources available to municipalities have fallen short of meeting service and infrastructure delivery needs over the past 20 years, impeding municipalities’ ability to deliver on their constitutional mandate. According to the SA Local Government Association (Salga), this has been exacerbated by limited tax revenues, retracted economic growth and rising debt levels. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/3060549/polokwane-municipality-produces-fifth-qualified-audit/ Of particular concern to the association is the proposed decrease in equitable share of R6.5 billion,...

