7 Jul 2022
Good party calls on Joburg speaker to act on ‘counter-intelligence activities’

Mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe said it was regrettable the report was released before being properly processed and studied.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Photo: Citizen.co.za/Michel Bega
The speaker of the Joburg council must urgently act on a report on unlawful counter-intelligence activities within the city, as well as failure of leaders to take action, says Good party councillor Lloyd Philip. “Good is in possession of an investigative report from the city manager’s office regarding the unlawful in-house counter-intelligence capability set up by former head of Group Forensics and Investigation Services General Shadrack Sibiya,” Phillip said. “The report found that Mr Sibiya established these functions despite knowing that without authorisation from the responsible minister, counter-intelligence activities should remain the sole responsibility of the State Security Agency.” Phillip...

