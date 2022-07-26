News
South Africa
Crime
Politics
Load Shedding
Government
Courts
Covid-19
SA Coronavirus
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Other
Competitions
About
Our Team
Code of Conduct
Jobs at The Citizen
Advertise with us
Contact us
Competitions
Government
News
»
South Africa
»
Government
Citizen Reporter
Reporter
1 minute read
26 Jul 2022
11:07 am
KZN Human Settlements official suspended for verbally abusing pregnant employee
Citizen Reporter
The manager can be heard insulting the junior employee, using vulgar language, and calling her derogatory names.
Picture: iStock