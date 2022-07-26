Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
26 Jul 2022
7:44 pm
Government

Mpumalanga water crisis: Health and sanitation concerns as millions go down the drain

Millions of litres of water are lost due to leaks and vandalism, and where there is water 71% of supply systems don't meet the required safety levels.

Water crisis in SA dates as far back as 2002. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele
With over half of its water supply infrastructure old and crumbling, Mpumalanga is losing millions of litres of fresh drinking water, while municipalities fail to meet their residents' demand for clean water. According to the 2020/2021 Provincial Overview Report on Water and Sanitation Services, this situation has placed a significant strain on water supply and results in high water distribution losses that affects municipalities like Lekwa, eMalahleni, Dr JS Moroka and Thembisile Hani. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/3034107/sas-water-crisis-21-february-2022/ The status of water and sanitation services report presented by the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements to the national council of provinces noted an acute deficit in terms of water resources,...

