1 Aug 2022
‘Due process was followed’: Row over City of Ekurhuleni’s R2 million bill

The more than R2 million bill is only about half of the total outstanding amount of R5,252,280.

A R2,628,900 invoice from an IT consulting firm to the City of Ekurhuleni for a month’s work has revealed that two, possibly three, of the IT firm’s employees are related to senior managers in the municipality. On 28 February, the IT company billed Ekurhuleni for hundreds of hours – for 33 junior support analysts, two junior developers and one senior developer. The more than R2 million bill is only about half of the total outstanding amount of R5,252,280. The bill of R2,623,380 was due on 2 February this year. ALSO READ: City of Ekurhuleni hits back at Eskom’s R544m debt...

