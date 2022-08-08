Government

8 Aug 2022
Government urged to ask China to lift ‘unjustifiable’ ban on South Africa’s wool

The ban was imposed on South Africa’s wool exports in April, due to an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in parts of the country.

Farmers have called on government to engage China on the wool ban against South Africa.