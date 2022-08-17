Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
17 Aug 2022
5:00 am
Government

‘Workers are ready to fight’ – Govt warned to raise wage offer or face strike

Getrude Makhafola

Unions say government can't claim to be broke when it incurs billions in wasteful expenditure and gave MPs a 3% wage hike.

Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Thousands of public service employees are ready to down tools across state departments, unless government comes up with a better offer when the parties return to negotiations at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) on Thursday. Unions said workers were "fed up and tired" as they've had no salary increase for the past three years. "We are going back on Thursday to hear whether they will improve on the 2%. Government's engagement at the beginning was cordial and optimistic. They seemed like they were ready to hear us out. Until last week when they started somersaulting. Workers are ready to...

Read more on these topics