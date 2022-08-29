Stephen Tau
29 Aug 2022
Two ‘mayors’ fight over NW municipality as services collapse, businesses close

Calls for by-elections are increasing in Ditsobotla municipality, as two sets of mayors and speakers fight for control of the failed municipality.

Poor service delivery is among the chief reasons why local businesses in the Ditsobotla local municipality in North West have either closed or are considering closing. In the midst of it all, the council apparently has two mayors and two speakers fighting for control of the kitty. Cheese and milk factory Clover SA was among the first big businesses to close their doors in Lichtenburg, citing the dysfunctionality of the local municipality. ALSO READ: North West Premier intervenes in Clover factory closure in bid to save hundreds of jobs This move has already left some locals jobless, but the Clover...

