Alcohol abuse costs SA R270b a year, but ‘lack of political will’ delays liquor bill’s passing

Government’s delay in passing the Liquor Products Amendment Bill into law showed no willingness to help curb South Africa’s costly scourge of excessive drinking that fuels violence and other social ills.

This is according to the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (SAAPA SA).

The NGO said stringent measures, including raising the drinking age to 21, could help limit the soaring alcohol harm, especially among the underage and vulnerable communities.

“We lobby for stringent legislation to reduce the harm caused by alcohol. We’ve been saying all along that drinking age be raised to 21 and pass the Bill because all those things can be addressed through legislation.

“The Bill has for all intentions and purposes being stalled. It’s clear to see there’s a pattern – government doesn’t want to pass legislation, or there’s a lack of political will to pass it and reduce alcohol harm,” said spokesperson Terri-Liza Fortein.

She added that alcohol and its devastating effects cost a lot of money.

Alcohol costs money, and it also costs lives – pedestrians who drink and walk lose their lives, it is the same with drunk drivers too.

“When someone drives off the bridge because they were drunk, it costs money to repair that bridge. So alcohol usage is very costly.”

‘Effects of alcohol costing at least R270b a year’

The DG Murry Trust (DGMT) innovation manager Onesisa Mtwa believes that legislation could help change the course of the present harmful effects of alcohol for the better.

“The three key levers that the Bill introduces are the stringent restrictions on advertising, the placing of outlets away from schools, places of worship and residential areas, and the liability placed on retailers and manufacturers for harms related to contravention of regulations.

“While it could take at least 15 years to begin seeing tangible change, this piece of legislation can help us change the trajectory of our society.”

Despite government’s slowness in implementation and enforcement, Mtwa said once passed, the new law will provide “a clear mandate” to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other relevant law enforcement agencies.

“DGMT’s position is that heavy and binge drinking can be reduced by introducing strong regulations. Having a single regulatory framework that is clearly defined and informs a whole of government approach will remove the ambiguity of what law enforcement structures can and should enforce.”

“The direct and indirect costs of alcohol-related harms is costing the country roughly R277 billion per year. This includes costs to the public health system, crime, welfare, economic productivity, road accidents and deaths,” she said.

‘Hold government accountable over Enyobeni deaths’

The SAAP SA further wants a “no holds barred” investigation into the tragic Enyobeni tavern deaths, where 21 school children died in June during a party at the venue that allegedly offered free rounds of alcohol.

Fortein said government, as the liqour law enforcer, should also be held accountable.

“Where were the police who were supposed to enforce laws? How were children allowed into an establishment that sells alcohol? The normal R2000 fine for a tarven owner does’nt resolve the problem.

“Accountability cannot be limited to the deceased learners, their parents and the tavern owner. The entire system failed our children and must be held to account – if this is not done, effective solutions will not be found and the country will have many more Enyobeni-type tragedies in the future.”

Her organisation was working with the SA Human Rights Commission, which has initiated its own investigation, she said.

‘Easy alcohol access exacerbates problems in communities’

For 50-year-old Soweto resident Nikiwe Khena, the years of popular street bash parties brought sorrow in her community of Protea South.

Alcohol consumption, she said, has led to dysfunctional families as children with alcoholic parents also turn to drinking too and at an early age.

“Our community is a mess. There are still establishments that do not close – they sell alcohol throughout the weekend, while playing very, very loud music.

“During the street bashes 9 to 10-year-olds would be drinking here outside, dancing at night. Come the morning, we would find used condoms and broken bottles outside our yards. Those were the messy years. Nowadays, they buy straight from the taverns. Each and every street has one.”

Calling the police is ineffective as the revellers switch off the music only to turn it on again once the police leave, she said.

“All that led to increasing crime incidents where thirves would come into our yards and steal car batteries, tyres, and whatever else they can lay their hands on.

“The rape of girls and women, domestic violence and stabbings are the order of the day. I think government should legislate alcohol trade while also holding producers to be held accountable for the effects such as fetal alcohol syndrome in babies,” she said.

Khena added that she and other residents had to fight tooth and nail a couple of years ago when a businessman tried to open a tavern opposite the local school.

“We were wondering what kind of government gives someone teh go ahead to do that? We launched a petition, collected enough signatures and took it to the local councillor.

“There was no way we would have allowed that to happen.”

Meanwhile in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, Sina Kgatla bemoans the crime scourge engulfing her residential area because of pubs and tarvens.

Some residents have resorted to put rocks at street entrances to prevent thieves from hijacking and kidnapping residents, she said.

“They target alcohol establishments and rob patrons. That crime spill over and directly affects residents who go about their day. There has been an upsurge of criminals traveling in vehicles hijacking and robbing residents at gun point. It’s a terrible situation here,” she said.

