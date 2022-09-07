Getrude Makhafola
Alcohol abuse costs SA R270b a year, but ‘lack of political will’ delays liquor bill’s passing

According to the DG Murray Trust, the new law will provide a clear mandate to law enforcement agencies in curbing alcohol harm.

Photo: iStock
Government's delay in passing the Liquor Products Amendment Bill into law showed no willingness to help curb South Africa's costly scourge of excessive drinking that fuels violence and other social ills. This is according to the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (SAAPA SA). The NGO said stringent measures, including raising the drinking age to 21, could help limit the soaring alcohol harm, especially among the underage and vulnerable communities. "We lobby for stringent legislation to reduce the harm caused by alcohol. We've been saying all along that drinking age be raised to 21 and pass the Bill because...

