Gauteng paid military vets over R59 million to police Covid compliance at schools

Gauteng's mammoth spend was revealed when military veterans staged a sit-in demanding payment.

Members of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA). Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo
The Gauteng department of roads and transport apparently splurged over R59 million on uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) and Azanian People's Liberation Army (Apla) military veterans to monitor compliance with Covid-19 regulations. This was revealed after the department failed to pay the February salaries to the 534 veterans contracted for the programme in 2021. This resulted in the disgruntled veterans staging a sit-in at the department’s offices in Johannesburg last week. Cash cow for veterans? MK was the military wing of the ruling party and Apla that of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) during the struggle for freedom. According...

