Mpumalanga blows R9 million paying officials to sit at home

This in the backdrop of government revealing that over R131 million was spent on civil servants sitting at home

Civil servants strike
Picture File: Public sector workers march through the streets of Pretoria, demanding wage increases. Photo: Gallo Images/Foto24/Craig Nieuwenhuizen
The Mpumalanga government has failed to respond to damning allegations that over R9 million of taxpayer’s money has been used to pay the salaries of officials sitting at home on suspension. In August last year, then acting minister of Public Service and Administration Thulas Nxesi revealed that government spent R131.2 million in salaries for suspended officials over the last two years. This excluded data from the Department of Defence and the State Security Agency. For this period, various departments paid out civil servants on suspension for an average of 86 days, with salaries paid for three months of no work being...

