Western Cape allocates R88.8m to keep water running during load shedding

Citizen Reporter

The Western Cape government has allocated R88 million that will go towards buying backup generators to ensure the smooth running of water services during load shedding.

This comes after the provincial cabinet held a meeting on 25 January for emergency funding needed to mitigate the results of load shedding.

Effects of load shedding

Load shedding has caused problems in the municipalities around water supply, wastewater treatment and sewerage infrastructure.

“The devastating impact on basic service delivery across many municipalities in the province, including the fundamental rights of citizens, with no reasonable prospect that it will end any time soon, could not have been foreseen,” said MEC of Finance and Economic opportunities, Mireille Wenger.

ALSO READ: SA’s municipalities are increasingly drowning in their own human waste

“This move represents the urgency that is desperately needed to address the knock-on effects of relentless power cuts on essential basic services. We cannot allow our citizens to suffer any further,” said Premier Alan Winde.

“We must act to urgently stabilise municipal services, such as water supply, wastewater treatment and sewerage infrastructure for our citizens.”

Electricity use in municipalities

Electricity is needed by municipalities for the pumping, treatment, distribution, collection and treatment of water.

ALSO READ: Sewage spill causes a stink in Cape Town suburb

How the funding will help

The Western Cape government said the funding will enable the 24 local municipalities and the five district municipalities to keep providing basic services, such as potable water and hygienic and environmentally safe sewage, even when Eskom cannot keep the lights on.

MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said that the local government has been trying to find long-term solutions to load shedding.

“It is reflected in the R203.7 million that municipalities across the province have already spent this financial year from their own budgets to procure back-up generators, diesel, and other ancillaries to deal with load shedding,” said Bredell.

Main need for electricity

Bredell stated that reservoirs, water purification plants, and wastewater plants all need large pumps to operate.

“Constant load shedding is making it impossible for these facilities to operate optimally.

“Although back-up generators running on diesel are expensive, at least it will provide for continuity as we develop more long-term and sustainable solutions to our current energy crisis,” added Bredell.

“The generators acquired by municipalities will be put to optimum use to avoid fruitless and wasteful expenditure, and ensure value for money, all municipal managers have signed Certificates of Commitment.”

NOW READ: City of Cape Town temporarily closes some beaches due to sewage spills

Compiled By: Asanda Mbayimbayi