South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Guinea-Bissau: SA condemns ‘unconstitutional seizure of power’ by military

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

28 November 2025

06:20 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Guinea-Bissau has experienced four coups since independence from Portugal in 1974.

Guinea-Bissau: SA condemns 'unconstitutional seizure of power' by military

Military officers in Guinea-Bissau said on Wednesday they were taking “total control” of the country while suspending its electoral process and closing its borders, three days after the poverty-stricken west African nation’s elections. Picture: AFP

South Africa has condemned the “unconstitutional seizure of power” by military elements in Guinea-Bissau.

A group of officers on Wednesday said they had seized “total control” of the coup-prone country, suspending the electoral process as Guinea-Bissau awaited the results of last Sunday’s vote, which President Umaro Sissoco Embalo had been expected to win.

New leader

The military appointed a general as the country’s new leader for the duration of one year on Thursday, a day after seizing power.

After taking the oath of office in a ceremony at the military’s headquarters, General Horta N’Tam, chief of staff of the army, declared that “I have just been sworn in to lead the High Command.”

Having served as the chief of staff of the country’s army, N’Tam is considered to have been close to President Embalo in recent years.

ALSO READ: African Union expresses ‘concern’ over dissolution of Guinea-Bissau parliament

Seizure of power condemned

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said South Africa condemns the seizure of power.

“The timing of this act, during a critical phase of the democratic electoral process, demonstrates a profound disregard for the constitutional order and the sovereign will of the people of Guinea-Bissau.

He said SA was “in unwavering support of the African Union’s principle of ‘zero tolerance’ for unconstitutional changes of government.”

Calls for civilian government

The government has called for the immediate restoration of the legitimate civilian government and the “unhindered completion of the electoral process.”

RELATED ARTICLES

“We urge all national stakeholders to pursue peaceful dialogue and affirm our commitment to work with the African Union and ECOWAS to support a swift return to constitutional order and lasting stability in Guinea-Bissau,” Magwenya said.

Sandwiched between Guinea and Senegal, Guinea-Bissau has experienced four coups since independence from Portugal in 1974, as well as multiple attempted coups.

Guinea-Bissau is among the world’s poorest countries and is also a hub for drug trafficking between Latin America and Europe, a trade facilitated by the nation’s long history of political tumult.

NOW READ: Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Read more on these topics

Africa coup Cyril Ramaphosa Guinea-Bissau military presidency

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]
Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships