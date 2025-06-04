‘Gum-chewing’ minister goes viral, prompting conduct warning for South African MPs

Dr Nkabane said she was fully engaged in parliamentary sessions, despite videos circulating of her allegedly chewing gum.

A spotlight has been cast on some bad manners that South African parliamentarians display while serving their constituencies in the National Assembly.

This comes after ANC MP and Minister for Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, shocked the country this week as she participated in a Q&A session in a committee on Higher Education and Training while chewing what appears to be bubble gum.

Following some backlash from the public, the minister moved quickly to explain why she was chewing.

“I spent the entire morning & most of the afternoon in the portfolio committee meeting, engaging with MPs on matters affecting higher education & training.

“The chair gave members permission to eat while proceedings continued. I was present, committed to answering questions,” she said on her X account.

Nkabane is not the first minister to carry herself inappropriately during a parliamentary session.

A few years ago, former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi confronted the then minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane for sleeping in parliament.

At the time, it was described as “unparliamentary”.

Theo Neethling, a political analyst, told The Citizen that South African politicians should be careful not to send a negative perception of public servants. This could manifest as sleeping, chewing gum, or disengaging while on duty.

MPs must have high standards

“As elected representatives, parliamentarians are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct and serve as role models for the public.

“Their behaviour not only reflects on their individual commitment, but also directly influences public trust and the perceived legitimacy of democratic institutions.

“By consistently demonstrating professionalism—especially Cabinet ministers—they contribute to a culture of accountability and foster confidence in political processes and governance,” he said.

Neethling said he believes chewing gum in parliament is not acceptable.

“While I see this as unacceptable, I do not believe the minister needs to issue a formal apology.

“At the same time, it may be appropriate for the chief whip of her party to reinforce expectations around professional behaviour. He might remind all members of his party that chewing gum, eating, or otherwise displaying informal conduct during parliamentary sessions is inappropriate and does not uphold the dignity of parliament,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa defends US trip amid economic criticism during Q&A

Social media reaction

Meanwhile, on X, some users were disturbed by a circulating clip of Nkabane chewing during a parliamentary session.

“Zero tolerance for leaders who think they can get away with arrogance. We don’t need nor want Trumpism.

“Make Minister Nobuhle Nkabane go back on live TV and answer the question posed,” said Annika Langa.

Former DA MP Phumzile van Damme said she was also disturbed by the minister’s behaviour.

“This rubbed me the wrong way in a major way. Is it just me? Is chewing gum in any professional setting while answering questions acceptable? In parliament? It’s a deliberate act to express “IDGAF.” It’s a middle finger,” she said.

NOW READ: Was Ramaphosa heckling EFF’s payback for White House embarrassment?