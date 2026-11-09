Gunowners association chair champions the fight for the right to self-defence

Saga chair Damian Enslin stresses the matter is about the balance between the power of the state and individual rights.

Cape Town lawyer Damian Enslin has spent much of his professional life fighting for what he believes is a fundamental right – the ability of law-abiding South Africans to own firearms.

As chair of the South African Gunowners’ Association (Saga), Enslin has become one of the country’s most prominent advocates for responsible firearm ownership, saying citizens should be able to protect themselves, pursue sporting interests and exercise personal choice within the bounds of the law.

For Enslin, the firearm debate extends beyond self-defence. “It is also about individual choice, responsible ownership and the balance between the power of the state and the rights of law-abiding citizens,” he says.

A practising attorney for nearly three decades and a specialist in firearm law for more than 15 years, Enslin has dedicated much of his career to navigating the complex intersection of firearms legislation, constitutional rights and public safety.

Through Saga, he continues to challenge what he regards as unnecessary restrictions on responsible gun owners, while promoting competency, education and safe firearm handling.

“I have always been passionate about firearm rights and have always believed in the right of law-abiding citizens to own firearms for various purposes,” he says.

His leadership role involves directing the organisation, managing its national network of provincial representatives, fundraising and maintaining relationships with corporate members and other organisations.

Rights and responsibilities

However, he believes one of Saga’s biggest challenges is the government’s continued efforts to introduce restrictions affecting firearm owners.

He says additional legislation will do little to deter criminals who already disregard the law, while placing further burdens on citizens who comply with licensing and competency requirements.

The central issue is ensuring that firearms laws distinguish between responsible owners and those who use weapons to commit crimes.

“We believe any citizen who follows the law and complies with the required processes has the right to choose to own a firearm,” he says.

He remembers how having his gun gave him confidence when a knife-wielding criminal tried to mug him.

“Although I did not draw my firearm during the incident, having it with me gave me a means of protection,” he says.

Enslin reiterates the need for competency, safe handling and understanding the legal responsibilities associated with firearm ownership.

Saga runs outreach and educational programmes across the country to educate the public and gun owners to use weapons in supervised environments under the guidance of instructors.

The organisation also distributes firearm safety information, guidelines, lectures and educational videos to raise awareness about responsible ownership.

“The ability to own a gun should go with the knowledge and competence required to handle it safely,” he says.

Emphasis on assessing the individual

He attributes mass shootings largely to criminal activity, including gang-related violence and violence associated with illegal mining, where firearms may be obtained through illicit networks, or smuggled across the country’s borders.

He believes addressing gun violence requires more effective crime intelligence and properly equipped specialised police units capable of tracing illegal firearms and disrupting the networks responsible for their circulation.

He considers the Firearms Control Act and its regulations reasonable overall, provided they are properly enforced, although he believes some provisions need to be updated.

One of his proposals is to place greater emphasis on assessing the person seeking to own a firearm, rather than licensing each firearm as the primary focus of the system.

He says competency should be central to determining whether someone can responsibly possess a weapon, with firearms registered rather than individually licensed under his proposed approach.

“The person behind the firearm is more important than the licence and firearm itself,” he says.

Enslin was born and raised in Cape Town in a middle-class family. He went to Westcott Primary School in Diep River and Plumstead High School in Cape Town.

Enslin lives with his family in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town, where his parents also lived. He has been married for 23 years and has two children – a 21-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.

“When it comes to books and television, I primarily enjoy historical content,” he says. “I have a strong interest in military history, particularly history relating to firearms, cannons and similar subjects.

“However, I am interested in all aspects of military history and historical events.”