SA health department conducts contact tracing after confirming hantavirus deaths

A British national is being treated for hantavirus in an undisclosed hospital in Sandton after falling ill while on a cruise.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is conducting a multi-country response after several cruise passengers died while crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

The organisation said that three people had died and three others were ill, with one death confirmed as being caused by a rare zoonotic virus called hantavirus.

South Africa’s department of health (DoH) confirmed on Monday that two of the patients had entered the country, one having succumbed to the virus and the other still receiving treatment.

The department said the deaths were caused by severe acute respiratory infection, with the WHO confirming that further testing is underway.

“Hantavirus infections are typically linked to environmental exposure to infected rodents’ urine or faeces,” the WHO said.

Three hantavirus deaths

The cruise ship, MV Hondius, was travelling from Argentina to the Canary Islands via Cape Verde, having left South America roughly three weeks ago.

The ship had roughly 150 passengers from a variety of countries and sailed near or to the Falklands, Antarctica, the Tristan de Cunha island chain, St Helena and Ascension.

“While the ship was travelling past South African shores, some of the passengers experienced serious health complications arising from what was initially considered severe acute respiratory infections,” the department of health confirmed.

The first of the deceased was a 70-year-old man who succumbed to the virus upon arrival in St Helena. His wife later died at a hospital in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

A third death occurred on board the ship, with all three of the deceased being Dutch nationals.

A British passenger is currently in ICU in Johannesburg.

Between St Helena and Ascension Island, another passenger required medical attention and was treated on the small mid-Atlantic island.

“His condition did not improve and necessitated his medical evacuation to a South African private health facility in Sandton for further medical management,” the department said.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed to the department that the British national had tested positive for hantavirus and was in a critical condition in isolation.

“The department is working with the NICD and Gauteng health department authorities to conduct contact tracing to stop potential spread of the virus by identifying and monitoring individuals who may have been exposed to the infected persons.

“There is no need for the public to panic because only two patients from the cruise ship have been within our borders,” the department stated.

DoH spokesperson Foster Mohale later explained that the transportation and hospitalisation of the patients was privately sourced.

“The choice of hospital was facilitated by the health insurance provider for the patients. Even the transportation of the patients from the island to South Africa was facilitated by the insurers,” Mohale told The Citizen.

WHO rescue and containment

Two symptomatic passengers remain on board, and the WHO is coordinating rescue and containment measures.

“The WHO is working closely with member states and the ship’s operators in response to suspected cases of hantavirus detected on board a cruise liner.

“WHO is facilitating medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, conducting a full risk assessment, and supporting affected people onboard,” stated WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that hantavirus can cause one of two syndromes: haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) and hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).

“Hantaviruses can infect and cause serious disease in people worldwide. People get hantavirus from contact with rodents like rats and mice.

“HPS is a severe and potentially deadly disease that affects the lungs. HFRS is a severe and sometimes deadly disease that affects the kidneys,” according to the CDC.

Early symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, nausea and fatigue are easily confused with influenza.