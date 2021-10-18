Daily hacks: Homemade teeth whitening remedies for brighter teeth

Lerato Maimela

Teeth can easily become stained from the foods and drinks which we consume on a daily basis. Getting your teeth whitened at the dentist can be quite costly, but is also very effective and should be done when it is possible.

These quick and easy homemade teeth whitening remedies can be used for some good results for a short period of time.

Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide

This teeth whitening hack is for people who usually get stained teeth from eating or drinking foods and drinks which tend to stain your teeth.

Nicole Matteri has shared her teeth whitening hack which makes use of toothpaste, baking soda, and hydrogen peroxide.

In the video, Nicole mixes all of the ingredients together into a boil to create a paste consistency. She then uses her normal daily toothbrush to brush her teeth with the homemade remedy she has made.

Using this remedy daily can give you the desired results you are looking for within just three days.

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: Shave your legs with these quick and easy tricks

Baking soda and strawberries

This hack is quite unusual. but has been proven to give great teeth whitening results.

The Specs and Blazers TikTok page has shared a video on how they get their teeth to look whiter without using any harsh chemicals.

In the video, she begins by finely chopping a strawberry. Once the strawberry is super chopped and has a smooth consistency, she then adds a spoon of baking soda, and then mixes the two ingredients together to create a paste.

The chopping the strawberries activates the malic acids which will help to break down any dirt or stains on your teeth.

Coconut oil

This last hack makes use of coconut oil as a mouthwash before brushing your teeth with a regular toothbrush and toothpaste.

The Bondenavant account has shared how to get pearly white teeth in three simple steps.

In the video, she begins by rinsing her mouth and teeth with some coconut oil for a few minutes.

Once she is done with that step, she then brushes her teeth with her regular toothbrush and toothpaste, before using dental floss to floss between her teeth.