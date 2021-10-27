Daily hacks: Quick weight-loss tips you need to know ahead of summer

Lerato Maimela

Losing weight is one of the most challenging things to do, especially if you are not a fan of exercising.

Although hitting the gym is proven to give the best weight-loss results, there are some changes you can make in your life to help give you your desired results.

Try out these easy weight loss hacks to assist you in losing a few kilos before the festive season.

Lemon coffee

This has been a new TikTok trend that many people have said works best when you are trying to lose some weight.

TikTok user Luthfa Choudhury has shared her lemon coffee hack and how she creates it each day to get belly weight-loss results.

She starts of by mixing 1 teaspoon of her preferred coffee powder with 1 teaspoon of lemon juice in a mug and then adds hot water.

This will help in losing some belly fat, if you drink it consistently, and you will see results within a week.

Foods that promote fast weight loss

Your diet is one of the most important factors when it comes to trying to lose weight. Eating the correct foods that promote weight loss will help you see better results in a faster time during your weight-loss journey.

Little Latina has shared a video on her TikTok page where she shares some foods which have been proven to promote weight loss.

Here are a few foods that help give greater results when trying to lose weight:

Oats

Greek yogurt

Peanut butter

Apples

Things to avoid when trying to lose weight

Joce Bedard has shard a video on her TikTok page on the simple dos and don’ts that everyone who is on a weight-loss journey needs to know.

Dos

Exercise regularly

Balance your nutrition

Don’ts