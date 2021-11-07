Children’s Amendment Bill: Access to alcohol discussed at public hearings

Citizen Reporter

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Social Development said public hearings on the Children’s Amendment Bill in Kimberley was a resounding success.

Kimberly residents were resolute in their support of the bill.

Alcohol sales to children

Sol Plaatje Local Municipality residents want laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol to children to be strengthened.



Currently, children’s access to alcohol is not sufficiently monitored and is contributing to increased social disintegration.

“The sale of alcohol to youngsters results in increasing abuse of alcohol and substances from a young age,” said residents.

Adding to the problem is a misalignment between the Children’s Act and the Schools Act, which doesn’t compel children over the age of 16 to be in school.

Youngsters who have dropped out of school have become prime clients for taverns and shebeens operating near schools.

They said while the law is clear on the sale of alcohol to children, there is a problem with informal liquor sales outlets situated close to schools.

They’re asking that additional police be deployed to taverns and shebeens to ensure owners are not selling alcohol to underage customers.

Foster care delays

Delays in the foster care system are having a detrimental effect on children. Residents are calling for speedier processes when it comes to foster care applications.

“Delays in the application processes expose children to harmful environments that negatively impact their growth and development,” said residents.



“Lengthy and protracted process prevents foster parents from applying for the foster care grant from the South African Social Security Agency,” they added.

The participants also called for the Department of Social Development to deploy social workers who reside closer to the schools to address the challenge of the lack of transport.

Residents said social workers are not able to speedily respond and attend to cases because they do not have access to transport.

Fathers rights to access their children

Despite overwhelming support for the Bill, there was a strong consensus the Bill does not adequately address the rights of unmarried fathers who show good faith to support their children.

Others raised concerns that the Bill does not address the parental responsibilities of unmarried fathers. The law in its current form only compels fathers to pay child maintenance.



The participants argued that fathers are only limited to financial support and they don’t necessarily have to fulfill daily parental responsibilities such as child care.

“Children also need a sense of belonging to their fathers,” they said.

Some residents feel the Bill focuses more on the rights of children than the rights of parents. This superseding of children’s rights over their parents threaten the stability of families and results in their disintegration

“There must be a fair balance between the rights of children and parents,” they argued.



The Bill also gives children the right to give consent on medical matters without the knowledge of their parents.

“Parents are liable for their children’s medical expenses and, based on that, they should be involved in matters of consent on medical issues when it comes to their children.”

