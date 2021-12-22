Rorisang Kgosana
22 Dec 2021
Health

Tshwane’s healthcare workers facing a spike in Covid infections

Rorisang Kgosana

Healthcare workers in Tshwane are at a high risk, as they have been deployed to Covid hotspots to raise awareness and do vaccinations.

Picture for illustration. Healthcare workers treating Covid-19 patients at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, 11 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Despite the capital city showing a drastic decrease in Covid infections in the past week, Tshwane’s healthcare workers have been on the receiving end of a wave of infections, with 200 new cases recorded since November and 60 healthcare workers currently in isolation. The South African Medical Assocation (SAMA) once referred to Tshwane as the global epicentre of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, during the initial massive wave of infections which swept over the country and the world. But now, while ordinary residents have seen a decrease, the city’s healthcare workers are increasingly getting infected, said Tshwane MMC...

