Neo Thale
31 Dec 2021
Health

Health department taken to task over rescinding of Covid tracing rules

An expert wonders if pressure was exerted on the Department of Health, which resulted in the quarantined rules getting repealed.

Picture for illustrative purposes: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP
T he South African Medical Association (Sama) wants answers from the national department of health after it backtracked on revising provisions and protocols in dealing with the Covid virus. On Wednesday, the department recalled the circular on revised contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, issued last week. “The reason for the revision was based on several scientific factors, including the fact that most people have vaccinated with at least one vaccine dose and developed some level of immunity. “This has contributed to the current low hospitalisation and high recovery rates,” the department said in a revised statement. The department said...

