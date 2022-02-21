Typhoid fever outbreak not linked to municipal water sources, NICD assures

Lethabo Malatsi

The National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) on Monday addressed the spread of false news on social media regarding the typhoid fever outbreak linked to contaminated municipal water.

Typhoid fever – also known as enteric fever – is a bacterial infection that spreads throughout the body, and can affect many organs.

“These posts allege either that there are currently cases of enteric fever in certain towns or provinces caused by contaminated municipal water, or that the bacteria causing enteric fever have been identified in certain municipal water sources”, the NICD said.

The NICD explained the rumours are factually incorrect, and are of bad taste, as they attract widespread attention and cause needless concern and panic.

There were at least seven cases of typhoid fever reported in Gauteng, with more cluster outbreaks found in the Western Cape and North West, between December 2021 and February 2022.

However, the institute denied allegations of recent cases of enteric fever in municipal areas being due to the contamination of water

“There is no evidence that recent cases of enteric fever are linked to contaminated municipal water in any part of the country, and there is no evidence that the bacteria causing enteric fever have recently been identified in municipal water sources anywhere in the country”, NICD stated.

How to protect yourself from typhoid fever

Washing hands with soap and water is especially important to curb typhoid fever. Wash your hands:

Before, during, and after preparing food;

Before and after eating food;

Before and after caring for someone at home who is sick (especially if they have diarrhoea or vomiting);

After using the toilet; and

After changing diapers/nappies or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet.

“When there is concern about the quality of water you are using for drinking and cooking, then it is recommended to treat the water first by boiling it (place water in a clean container and bring to a boil for 1 minute) or treating it with household bleach (add 1 teaspoon of household bleach (containing 5% chlorine) to 20-25 litres of water, mix well and leave it to stand for at least 30 minutes before use)”, the statement concluded.

