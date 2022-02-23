Tygerberg Hospital completes first robotic surgery

Citizen Reporter

Tygerberg Hospital surgeons have performed their first robotic surgery at a South African government hospital.

Surgeons have hailed the innovation, saying robotic surgeries have the potential to reduce complications and that major surgeries can be done with just a single tiny incision.

Tygerberg is the first government hospital to launch its da Vinci surgical robotic programme on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.

Introducing this advanced technology is a first for both patient care and surgical innovation in South African state health system.

The Western Cape government acquired two da Vinci Xi systems (the fourth generation and most technologically advanced surgical robot currently available) in October 2021.

“It will make a big difference in helping us recover our comprehensive healthcare services, which were impacted by the pandemic. I applaud all those involved in this significant achievement for the Western Cape,” said Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Western Cape Premiers Office.

The primary diseases that the programme will focus on are colorectal, liver, prostate, kidney and bladder cancers, and women with severe endometriosis.

How it works

The da Vinci surgical system gives surgeons an advanced set of instruments to perform robotic-assisted minimally invasive (keyhole) surgery.

The operation is not performed by a robot alone; instead, the system gives surgeons an advanced set of tools that the surgeon guides from a console via fibre optic cables.

The da Vinci system thus “translates” a surgeon’s hand movements at the console in real-time, bending and rotating the instruments while performing the procedure.

The tiny surgical instruments move inside the patient like a human hand but with a far greater procession and a significantly greater range of motion.

Patients will benefit from the multiple technological advances found in this latest da Vinci robot, such as:

Better visualisation and magnification of tissues by the da Vinci camera (facilitating more precise surgery);

Being able to do major surgery through multiple small incisions instead of a big skin incision, leading to less post-operative pain and a faster return to normal activities after surgery, when compared to standard “big incision” surgery;

Fewer post-operative complications such as hernias;

Built-in visualisation systems that allow for checking the blood supply of an organ and thus decrease the chance of major complications when compared to traditional surgery;

Being able to see the operation in 3D, and thus have better depth perception when compared to traditional laparoscopic surgery, where the image is in 2D.

“The timing just after the fourth wave is perfect. After this surgery, patients have a shorter hospital stay and recovery time, which allow them to get home quicker to be with their families and return to work,” Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. Picture: WC Premier’s Office.

Tygerberg Hospital CEO Dr Matodzi Mukosi said the introduction of robotic surgery would improve patient experience and ensure good clinical outcomes.

“This will also be a good morale booster for our surgeons and theatre staff who will be able to showcase their skills and capabilities in the field,” said Mukosi.

Dr Tim Forgan, Tygerberg Hospital Head of Colorectal Surgery and Robotics Coordinator, said: ‘The da Vinci robotic system is the latest cutting-edge technology in minimally invasive surgery.

“To use this surgical system (that has been shown to decrease the chance of complications while allowing for successful major surgery through small incisions) at Tygerberg Hospital is exciting and inspirational.”

The surgeons trained in using the da Vinci are already accomplished laparoscopic surgeons and are considered national experts in their respective fields.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: Robots performing surgeries – future with the Da Vinci Si