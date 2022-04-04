Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
4 minute read
4 Apr 2022
6:06 pm
Health

Rahima Moosa hospital: Pregnant moms’ overcrowding nightmare

Reitumetse Makwea

Mothers say they were given the choice to go home or stay and sleep on the floor next to their newborns for at least a year.

Rahima Moosa hospital in Johannesburg, 4 April 2022, were a video went viral showing pregnant women sleeping on cold floors. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The situation at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital which has forced pregnant mothers to sleep on floors in the hallways has been par for the course for at least a year, according to patients, and some have even had to endure this after giving birth. The situation was put in the spotlight this past weekend, when video footage which was tweeted by Patriotic Alliance MMC for health in Joburg, Ashley Sauls, prompting calls for action, including charging foreign embassies for the treatment their citizens receive in South African hospitals. Also Read: Gauteng must charge embassies for foreign patients treated...

