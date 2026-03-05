Here are the Durban beaches open ahead of Easter holidays

Beach and public swimming pool operating hours remain in place as the city prepares for increased visitors ahead of Easter.

As the Easter holidays approach, Durban is once again expected to draw large numbers of visitors to its beaches.

The coastal city remains one of South Africa’s most popular holiday destinations, thanks to its warm weather and lifestyle.

Tourists and residents planning to spend time along the coastline will be able to enjoy most of the city’s beaches, with the latest water quality tests showing that the majority remain open for swimming.

According to the eThekwini municipality’s latest beach water quality results released on 4 March 2026, majority of beaches across Durban’s northern, central and southern coastline fall within acceptable water quality limits based on E. coli levels, with only one beach currently closed to swimmers.

Beaches safe for swimming

The latest results indicate that these popular beaches remain open for swimming.

Along the northern coastline:

Westbrook

Umdloti Main

Umhlanga Main

Bronze Beach

Central beaches:

Point Beach

Bay of Plenty

Addington

North Beach

South Beach

Battery Beach

uShaka

Wedge Beach

Thekwini Beach

Laguna Beach

Southern coastline:

Toti Main

Ansteys

Brighton

Umgababa

Doonside Beach

Winklespruit

Pipeline

Reunion

Only one beach closed

Despite the generally positive outlook, Country Club Beach has been closed for swimming after recording an E. coli reading of 504, which exceeds the acceptable safety threshold.

Authorities noted that visitors can still access closed beaches for other activities.

“You can still enjoy other recreational activities at closed beaches. You just can’t swim.”

Beach and pool operating hours

Beaches operate from 6am to 6pm on weekdays and 9am to 5pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Public swimming pools across Durban operate from 6am to 6.30pm, providing an alternative for residents and tourists.

“This status of beaches and pools will be updated as and when their status changes,” the municipality added.

