Here is Gauteng’s load reduction schedule for this week

Eskom’s load reduction schedule indicates that several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours.

This week, several Eskom-serviced areas across Gauteng will be hit with yet another string of scheduled load reduction power cuts.

The utility’s load reduction programme runs from Monday to Sunday.

During the scheduled outages, residents and businesses can expect power cuts lasting approximately six hours in some areas and five hours in others, with different time slots for each.

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

According to Eskom’s load reduction schedule, multiple areas throughout the province should brace for power cuts during peak periods.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Zuma, Mavimbela, Dube, Riverside and parts of Meadowlands.

Other affected areas include Mofolo, Jabavu, Chiawelo and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10pm impacts regions including Protea Glen, Kagiso, Duduza and surrounding areas.

Other affected zones include Westonaria, Dobsonville, Naledi, Zola, Mabopane, and various extensions in surrounding regions.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

This week, the affected areas include:

Beverly Hills

Daveyton

Cosmo City

Naledi

Breswol

Vosloorus

Cuba

Graceland

Spruit View

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

