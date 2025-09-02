Here’s Cape Town’s Eskom load reduction schedule for the week

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Several residents in areas across Cape Town should brace themselves for scheduled power cuts as Eskom implements load reduction measures throughout the city.

Eskom’s power cuts occur twice daily.

According to the utility’s schedule, the outages will run daily from Tuesday, 2 September to Sunday, 7 September, despite load shedding remaining suspended.

Consumers can expect approximately four hours of outages during morning periods and five hours during evening periods.

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

Under the current Eskom load reduction schedule, many areas across the Western Cape will continue to experience planned power outages during peak hours.

The affected communities are divided into two main blocks, with load reduction occurring in the mornings and evenings.

The schedule operates on a consistent daily rotation, enabling residents to anticipate and prepare for outages at the same times each day.

Block A affected areas:

Philippi East

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Mfuleni

Block B affected: areas

Philippi

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Eersterivier

Mfuleni

Highgate (Silversands)

Part of Airport Industrial

Khaya

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

This week, all affected areas will experience load reduction at identical times:

Morning cuts: 5am – 7am daily

Evening cuts: 5pm – 7pm daily

Eskom equipment protection drives load reduction

“Illegal connections and electricity theft burden transformer load. While load shedding remains suspended, Eskom implements load reduction from 5am – 9am and 5pm – 10pm,” the utility stated.

Eskom previously stated that these interventions are necessary to protect critical infrastructure.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” the company explained.

