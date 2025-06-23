Here’s Gauteng’s Eskom load reduction schedule for the rest of June

The Eskom's load reduction schedule shows that numerous areas across Gauteng will continue to experience scheduled power cuts during peak periods.

As Gauteng residents prepare for yet another cold front this week, they must also brace themselves for load reductions of six hours, and five hours during peak hours.

Gauteng weather forecasters have predicted that Johannesburg’s mercury on Friday will drop to -2°C, reaching a high of 11°C.

Meanwhile, Pretoria is forecast to have a temperature of 0°C, with a high of 13°C.

As Eskom continues its load reduction programme, running from Monday to Sunday, consumers can expect approximately six and five hours of outages with varying time slots for different areas.

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

Areas experiencing morning load reduction (5am-9am) include Soweto zones such as Jabavu, Dobsonville, and parts of Meadowlands. Other affected areas include Orange Farm extensions, Diepkloof zones, and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction (5pm-10pm) impacts regions including Moroka, Chiawelo, Kagiso, Khutsong, Tsakane and surrounding areas.

Other affected zones include Morogoro, Tembisa, and various extensions of Orange Farm and Soweto.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week, giving residents some predictability about when they might experience power cuts.

Load reduction status: City Power vs Eskom

While City Power has indefinitely suspended its load reduction service, according to the company’s spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, this suspension is not permanent.

Mangena recently warned that load reduction measures could be reinstated if certain conditions arise, such as “a significant surge in electricity consumption, illegal connections, or meter tampering”.

This means that although City Power customers are currently enjoying a break from load reduction, the utility maintains the right to reimplement these measures if necessary to manage electricity demand.

In contrast, Eskom continues to enforce its load reduction programme in areas where it supplies electricity directly.

Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi previously confirmed this to The Citizen.



The affected areas include:

Dobsonville

Tsakane

Chiawelo

Orange Farm

Mabopane part 19 SP

Ga-Rankuwa

Sebokeng

Mabopane

Diepsloot

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below

Load reduction schedule: Monday, 23 June – Monday, 30 June.

While load shedding may be suspended, residents in these areas should still prepare for potential power outages as both maintenance work and load reduction measures continue across Gauteng.

