Here’s how many people in South Africa rely on social grants in 2026

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of grants at 4 217 843, followed by Gauteng with 2 972 131

About 43% of South Africa’s population; approximately 27 million people, benefited from social assistance transfers during the 2025/26 financial year, according to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Sassa presented its audited 2025/26 Annual Report to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Social Development on Wednesday, revealing that 18 838 310 social grants were in payment at the end of March 2026.

The figure represents a decline of 416 778 grants between the first and fourth quarters of the financial year, when the number fell from 19 255 088 to 18 838 310.

Sassa said it “administers approximately 19 million grants for older persons, people with disabilities, war veterans, children”.

KwaZulu-Natal has the most grants

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of grants at 4 217 843, followed by Gauteng with 2 972 131, the Eastern Cape with 2 816 867 and Limpopo with 2 684 753.

Together, the four provinces accounted for about 67% of the grants paid.

The Eastern Cape recorded the biggest decline during the financial year, dropping by 76 467 grants between the first and fourth quarters.

KwaZulu-Natal followed with a decline of 74 297 grants, while Limpopo fell by 65 812 and Gauteng by 49 902.

Western Cape recorded a decline of 48 130 grants.

Sassa said the overall decline was driven largely by decreases in child-related grants.

Child support grant dominates

The Child Support Grant (CSG) remained by far the largest grant category, with 12 586 421 grants in payment at the end of March.

However, the number of CSG grants declined by 457 614 between the first and fourth quarters.

The Older Persons Grant (OAG) was the second-largest category, with 4 219 176 grants, followed by the Disability Grant (DG) at 1 057 919.

The Grant-in-Aid stood at 607 274, while the Foster Child Grant accounted for 190 675 and the Care Dependency Grant for 176 840.

Sassa said the CSG and Foster Child Grant recorded “a significant drop” of 457 614 and 48 566 grants respectively, while the Grant-in-Aid, Disability Grant, Care Dependency Grant and Older Persons Grant recorded increases.

Millions apply for SRD grant

The COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant continued to account for millions of applications from people aged between 18 and 59 with low or no income.

Sassa processed 214 985 706 SRD applications or transactions between April 2025 and March 2026, averaging about 17.9 million a month.

Of these, 101 889 145 were approved, while 105 355 080 were declined.

The agency recorded an annual average processing rate of 96% against its 95% target.

As of 31 March 2026, approximately 7.8 million beneficiaries had approved applications for the monthly COVID-19 SRD grant.