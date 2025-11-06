Here’s what Cape Town dam levels recorded this week

The city's water supply system remains healthy despite a slight decline from the previous week.

Cape Town’s collective dam levels stood at 86.4% on 5 November 2025, down from 88.4% the previous week.

The Western Cape Water Supply System currently holds 775 994 megalitres of water across its six major dams.

The City of Cape Town and the National Department of Water and Sanitation monitor dam levels to determine how much water is available in the region.

The measurements also determine whether water restrictions are necessary for residents and businesses.

Integrated water supply system

“The dams in and around Cape Town form part of the Western Cape Water Supply System, which is an integrated and collectively managed system of dams, pump stations, pipelines, and tunnels,” the city said.

“In addition to servicing Cape Town, the system supplies water to towns in the Overberg, Boland, West Coast, and Swartland areas, and provides irrigation water for agriculture.”

The total capacity of the six major dams stands at 898 221 megalitres when full.

Individual dam levels

Steenbras Upper Dam recorded the highest level at 99.6% with 31 767 megalitres stored. The facility increased from 98.8% in the previous week.

Berg River Dam stood at 96.7%, holding 130 010 megalitres of its total capacity. The dam dropped slightly from 99.6% the previous week.

Voëlvlei Dam maintained strong levels at 96.1%, storing 164 095 megalitres. This represents a decrease from 98.1% the week before.

Steenbras Lower Dam registered 88.4% capacity with 33 517 megalitres. This showed a decline from 90.5% in the previous week.

Wemmershoek Dam held 58 644 megalitres at 82.4% capacity. This marked a drop from 83.7% the previous week.

Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest in the system with a capacity of 480 188 megalitres, recorded 79.7% storage. The dam decreased from 81.7% the week before.

Year-on-year comparison

According to the city’s weekly report, dam levels decreased significantly in comparison to 2024, when total storage reached 99.3%. At this time last year, the system held 891 540 megalitres across all major dams.

Theewaterskloof Dam showed the most significant year-on-year difference, dropping from 99.2% capacity in November 2024 to 79.7% currently.

Berg River dropped from 100.2% to 96.7% this year.

Steenbras Lower dropped from 94.4% to 88.4% this year.

Steenbras Upper increased from 94.8% last year to 99.6% this year.

Voëlvlei dropped from 100.5% last year to 96.1% this year.

Wemmershoek decreased from 99.6% last year to 82.4% this year.

Because dam sizes vary, the best indicator of overall dam water levels is the total quantity stored, expressed as a percentage of total dam capacity.

