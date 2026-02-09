Here’s what Eastern Cape children ate before suspected food poisoning — four discharged, two dead, one critical

One child remains in critical care, and two have died.

Four children have been discharged from hospital following a suspected food poisoning incident in Msintsi near Fort Jackson in the Eastern Cape, while one child remains in critical care and two have died.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health confirmed the update in a statement issued on Sunday, saying investigations into the incident were ongoing.

“The Eastern Cape Department of Health reports that, following a suspected food poisoning incident in Msintsi near Fort Jackson, four of the seven affected children have been discharged, one remains in critical care, and two sadly passed away,” the department said.

Food consumed in suspected poisoning

The children, boys aged between two and six years, were taken to hospital at about 1pm on Saturday after developing symptoms including weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea and dizziness.

According to the department, the children had eaten various food items, including instant porridge, rice, chips and sweets, before falling ill.

Four of the children were treated at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital and have since been discharged, while one child remains hospitalised at Frere Hospital. The two children who died were among those initially admitted for treatment.

Health teams deployed

The department said outbreak response measures were activated immediately after the incident was reported.

“The Buffalo City Metro Health District outbreak response and Environmental Health teams were promptly deployed and worked alongside clinical staff and hospital management at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital,” it said.

Response teams also conducted site visits in Msintsi, where they met with affected families as well as the local ward committee to gather information and provide support.

Food samples have been collected, and clinical tests are underway to determine the cause of the suspected poisoning.

Spaza shop closed as precaution

As part of precautionary public health measures, a local spaza shop has been temporarily closed.

“As a precautionary public health measure, a local spaza shop has been instructed by Environmental Health Practitioners to temporarily close pending formal inspection,” the department said.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted on the deceased children to assist in establishing the exact cause of death.

Organophosphates

Food poisoning and the storage of food at spaza shops came to the fore in late 2024 after roughly 900 food-borne illnesses were reported between September and November that year.

The spate of food poisoning cases prompted a mass drive to register spaza shops and led to the closure of non-compliant establishments.

Government later highlighted the prevalence of an organophosphate called Terbufos found at spaza shops.

“In the townships, informal settlements and at taxi ranks, it is known as ‘halephirimi’. Literally translated to mean ‘you will never see the sunset’, it is highly toxic, lethal and fast acting,” stated the South African Human Rights Commission.

Terbufos is banned in most South African Development Community countries, but not in South Africa.

Multi-sectoral investigation underway

The department said it is working closely with the South African Police Service and the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality as part of a multi-sectoral investigation.

In addition, the department is providing clinical care, environmental health services, and psychosocial support to the affected families. Ongoing monitoring and follow-up visits within the community will continue while investigations are underway.

“The Eastern Cape Department of Health extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved families and assures the public that every effort is being made to determine the source of the incident and safeguard the health of the community,” it said.

The department added that it would communicate further updates as more information becomes available.

