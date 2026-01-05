Here’s which Gauteng areas will be in the dark this week

Several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours, according to Eskom’s latest load reduction schedule.

Eskom’s planned load reduction continues in the new year as various parts of Gauteng will be in the dark this week.

Areas are to be affected for 4-5 hours, varying per area, in accordance with Eskom’s official load reduction schedule. Residents and businesses in affected areas are urged to prepare for interruptions in advance.

Affected areas

Areas that will be experiencing the morning load reduction that runs from 5am to 9am include Klippan, Mapetla, Duduza, Naledi and Protea North.

Other affected areas include Odinburg Gardens, Nguni section A, Chiawelo, Zola and Rietvallei Outlying.

The evening load reduction will run from 5pm to 10pm. Areas to be affected by this evening slot include Stretford, Cuba, Riverside, Zonkizizwe and Rethabiseng.

Other affected areas include Klipspruit, Eikenhof, Orlando East, Beverly Hills-East and Nooitgedacht.

The load reduction schedule operates on a seven-day rotation with different areas affected on different days.

To see if your area will experience load reduction, click on the or download the document below: