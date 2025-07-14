Here’s why Ramaphosa didn’t reshuffle his Cabinet last night

Experts weigh in on why Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave, and blue-tick the Nkabane question.

While speculation was rife that Cyril Ramaphosa would announce a Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, experts believe the president’s hands may have been tied.

Several ministers and deputy ministers have been implicated in controversial scandals over the last few months.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa placed Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu on special leave.

However, he didn’t say anything about the future of Minister of Higher Education and Training, Nobuhle Nkabane, amid reports that she was prevented from travelling to China with a delegation led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The director general in Nkabane’s department was sent in her place.

Nkabane has been embroiled in several blunders concerning the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) boards.

Ramaphosa has also not filled the position of deputy minister for trade, industry, and competition after he fired the DA MP Andrew Whitfield for taking an unapproved trip to the United States (US).

No need to reshuffle

Political analyst Sanet Solomon told The Citizen on Monday that a wholesale Cabinet reshuffle may not be the most sensible thing for the president to do at this stage.

“An entire Cabinet reshuffle may not be needed at this point in time as continuity creates the perception of political stability for global markets,” said Solomon.

But, she said, the president should consider firing his underperforming ministers and replacing them with more capable ones.

“This would not only improve governance but positively contribute towards this renewal agenda, which Ramaphosa has been advocating,” she said.

Ramaphosa’s leadership style in the spotlight

Solomon said Ramaphosa has become known for being indecisive when faced with tough situations.

However, she believes he has made the right decision to put Mchunu on special leave and stop Nkabane from travelling to China.

“His decision to put Mchunu on a leave of absence makes sense. It allows the investigation to proceed without interference, while allowing the minister to retain his dignity.

“Ramaphosa’s decision to prevent Nkabane from going to China is grounded given the controversy that surrounds her decision to appoint ANC-aligned individuals as chairpersons of Setas,” she said.

Professor Dirk Kotze told The Citizen that he believes that a Cabinet reshuffle will be an inconvenience to the GNU.

“I do not think there will be a general reshuffle because it will mean that he has to consult with the various GNU partners, and it will make no sense for him to do that. But the president should appoint a deputy minister of trade, industry, and competition.

“As far as the minister of higher education is concerned, she is compromised, I think she will soon go,” he said.

ALSO READ: Senzo Mchunu investigation will take longer to finalise, says Public Protector

Is Ramaphosa protecting his comrades?

Meanwhile, Kotze said he believes that Ramaphosa did not take strong action against Mchunu because he did not want to face criticism from within his own party.

“He did that so that they do not say he is vexatious and reactive. He has the reputation of being sympathetic towards the party in KwaZulu-Natal.

“KZN remains a very important province to the ANC. Ramaphosa is very careful when dealing with that province,” he said.

Some opposition parties accused Ramaphosa of being lenient to ANC ministers to save his political career.

But Kotze believes that Ramaphosa still runs the party.

“He is still strong, and I do not think that there is anyone who really threatens his position,” he said.

The ANC‘s top seven is expected to meet on Monday to discuss the latest developments in Cabinet.

NOW READ: DA brands Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend Mchunu an illusion of reform’