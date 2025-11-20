Hlengwa inspects Mpumalanga traffic cops ahead of festive crunch

Hlengwa emphasised the need for stronger coordination among national and provincial, authorities to deliver safer, well-maintained roads.

Deputy Minister of Transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa has called for an intensified, corruption-free road safety push as Mpumalanga prepares for the high-risk festive season, warning that the coming weeks demand full mobilisation from traffic officers.

Inspecting the province’s traffic police ahead of the December travel surge, Hlengwa said the holiday period historically fuels a rise in dangerous behaviour on the roads and requires officers to tighten enforcement.

“It is a great opportunity to participate in this traffic law enforcement Imbizo, especially ahead of a season that is most demanding of us,” he said.

He warned that the festive season “will require all of us to be on all our toes with our shoulders all firmly on the wheel as we push back on the scourge that feeds on the holiday seasons”.

Hlengwa added that the roll call was taking place while the country was “still mourning the many lives we have recently lost on our roads”.

Road carnage still costing South Africans billions

Hlengwa raised concern about the national cost of road fatalities, citing data from the National Road Safety Strategy and subsequent government briefings.

He noted that the 2015 estimate of road crash costs R143 billion, or 3.4% of GDP, continues to rise.

He added that in April 2023, the Department of Transport reported that road fatalities “cost the fiscus more than R164 billion in the preceding 5 years”.

He said these losses “hamper socio-economic development” and cause enduring “pain, grief and suffering” for families.

Aarto demerit system coming in 2026

Hlengwa confirmed that the delayed Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) demerit system remains central to the government’s efforts to curb dangerous driving and reduce the more than “80% attribution to human error”.

He said amendments to the system were approved to decriminalise road infringements while strengthening penalties for repeat offenders.

“The launch is now planned for July 2026,” he said.

The Deputy Minister called for a renewed internal clean-up within the traffic law enforcement environment, saying the sector cannot afford reputational damage at a time when public trust is critical.

“The building of such a traffic law enforcement force must be accompanied by a grounding in ethical and professional behaviour,” he said.

“Without professional integrity, we cannot reverse the reputational damage that continues to hang so shamefully on us.”

He added that a professional system also depends on an administrative environment that “responds to [officers’] needs and guarantees personal safety, job fulfilment, personal advancement and growth”.

Infrastructure failures

Hlengwa emphasised the need for stronger coordination among national, provincial, and municipal authorities to deliver safer, well-maintained roads.

He referenced ongoing discussions with provincial leadership on improving road quality.

He said the transfer of some provincial roads to Sanral was meant to provide relief, but is “not the most sustainable option” because provinces must eventually fund and develop infrastructure independently.

Furthermore, he also emphasised the importance of pothole repairs, infrastructure upgrades and reviews of funding mechanisms across municipalities.

Festive deployment to intensify

With millions expected to travel in the next few weeks, Hlengwa urged Mpumalanga traffic officers to perform their duties with professionalism and urgency.

“A force that serves with pride and integrity” is essential to saving lives, he said, adding that the national and provincial governments will continue to support interventions aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities.

