Home Affairs launches international service centres, slashes passport wait times to five weeks

The new Home Affairs international service centres provide a range of services previously unavailable to South Africans abroad.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber announced on Friday the launch of new service centres abroad that will drastically reduce waiting times for South Africans living overseas.

The new centres cut passport processing times from up to 18 months to just five weeks.

“The rollout of these service centres is yet another step on our journey towards delivering Home Affairs @ home,” Schreiber said.

“Home Affairs is now closer than ever before for South Africans living abroad.”

First centres open in Australia and New Zealand

Schreiber launched the first two service centres in Australia this week, opening facilities in Sydney and Melbourne.

A third Australian centre is scheduled to open in Perth by the end of September.

Two additional centres began operations this week in Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand, according to the Department of Home Affairs.

These join the existing operational service centre in London, UK.

Expansion plans across multiple continents

The Department of Home Affairs will also open additional service centres in the United Arab Emirates and China over the coming months.

France, Germany and the Netherlands will follow later this year, with North America targeted for the new year.

The department said further announcements will follow when these service centres open their doors.

Comprehensive services offered

The new international service centres provide a range of critical services previously unavailable to South Africans abroad.

They handle application intake and processing for both adult and minor passports, covering new applications and renewals.

This eliminates the need for South Africans to travel or wait indefinitely for consular appointments.

Birth registration applications will also be processed at these centres.

A new online appointment booking system brings predictability and transparency to the process while still accommodating walk-in clients.

Email support and SMS-based application tracking keep clients informed throughout the process.

The centres operate Monday to Friday from 9am to 12pm and 1pm to 5pm.

Most significantly, services now have a five-week turnaround time compared to the current processing period of 12 to 18 months.

Digital upgrades in development

The department said it was working to upgrade the eHomeAffairs live capture platform.

This upgrade will enable the centres to offer Smart ID services, eliminating paper forms entirely.

“While the Department’s ultimate aim is to deliver Home Affairs @ home by making our services available online all around the world, the opening of service centres around the world brings immediate relief to South African citizens living in other countries,” the department stated.

An announcement will be made once the platform upgrade is complete.

Delivering dignity to South Africans abroad

Schreiber emphasised that the improvements extend beyond mere service delivery.

“These improvements are not just about better service, they are about delivering dignity to South Africans – wherever they live in the world,” he said.

The minister highlighted the rapid progress.

“Home Affairs is now delivering for South Africans – including those living abroad – like never before,” Schreiber added.

“In just twelve months under the government of national unity, Home Affairs is making rapid and sustained progress to resolve long-standing challenges that affect South Africans everywhere.”

